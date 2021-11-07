Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one,” said the actress, referring to an end credits scene from 1984 that featured Carter.

No further details, but she promised of their next teaming, “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

In the meantime, Gadot is on the press trail promoting Netflix’s big-budget action-comedy Red Notice, in which she stars opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. THR caught up with her again on the red carpet hours after it was revealed that she’s poised to join Disney for the live-action update of Snow White, starring as the Evil Queen. “I am very excited to play this amazing, iconic villain and this project is so special and the people involved are so amazing,” she said, “I just cannot wait to get into her shoes and stand in front of the world.”

.@GalGadot is already getting into character as the Evil Queen for Disney's #SnowWhite pic.twitter.com/yUyOh4cSyE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2021

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.