‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Pilou Asbæk Joins New Line’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ In Key Role (Exclusive)

Pilou Asbæk, best known for playing the vile Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has nabbed a pivotal role in Salem’s Lot, New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel.

The horror thriller is now in production in Boston with Lewis Pullman leading an ensemble that includes Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark.

Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line’s two-part hit adaptations of It, wrote the adaptation and is in the director’s chair.

Pullman is playing author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.

Asbæk takes on the role of Richard Straker, the vampire’s familiar who prepares for the arrival of his master and does plenty of dirty work.

Asbæk is coming off of shooting the James Wan-directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, an experience that clearly went well as Wan is one of the producers of Lot. Wan is producing with his Atomic Monster banner partner Michael Clear, along with Roy Lee of Vertigo and Michael Wolper.

Michael Bederman, Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs are executive producing, as is Dauberman.

The horror thriller is set for a Sept. 9, 2022 release.

Asbæk, a lauded actor in his home country of Denmark, has been plenty busy since meeting his demise in the final season of Thrones. He has MGM superhero thriller Samaritan, which stars Sylvester Stallone, in the can as well as sci-fi indie I.S.S. with Chris Messina. Asbæk will next be seen in the Blumhouse film Run Sweetheart Run, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 and was acquired by Amazon Studios, as well as Scott Waugh’s Snafu opposite John Cena and Jackie Chan.

Asbæk is repped by UTA, Art Management and Untitled Entertainment.