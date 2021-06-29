Garrett Hedlund Joins Daisy Ridley in ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ (Exclusive)

Garrett Hedlund, the Tron: Legacy star recently seen in Triple Frontier and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, has joined Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in Neil Burger’s psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, which has now begun shooting in Canada.

Brooklynn Prince, Gil Birmingham and Caren Pistorius are also starring in the film, from STXfilms, Black Bear Pictures and Anonymous Content.

Adapted from Karen Dionne’s bestselling novel by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Midnight Sky), The Marsh King’s Daughter follows a woman (Ridley) living a seemingly ordinary life with her husband and young daughter but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who kept Helena and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to confront her past and the man she once idolized.

The film is being produced by Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game, I Care a Lot), Keith Redmon (The Revenant, Midnight Sky) and Smith. Executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler, Syndicate Entertainment’s Cliff Roberts and Charles Miller. Black Bear is fully financing the project.

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, recently acquired U.S. distribution rights and will directly distribute The Marsh King’s Daughter in the U.K., Ireland and India. The film falls under the output and distribution agreement between Black Bear Pictures and STXinternational.

Hedlund, next due to star in The Ploughman opposite Robert Duvall and directed by Ed Harris and The Bride alongside Nathalie Emmanuel for Screen Gems, is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Black Bear Pictures’ current slate includes J Blakeson’s I Care A Lot which debuted at #1 on Netflix earlier this year and received a Golden Globes win for best actress for Rosamund Pike; Martin Campbell’s upcoming thriller Memory starring Liam Neeson, now in production; Annette Bening starrer Nyad which is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin; and Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me with Sony Pictures Classics, which received two Spirit Award nominations and is currently in theatres.