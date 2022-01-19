French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37.

AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time,” said a Disney spokesperson in a statement.

One of the rising faces of French screen, Ulliel broke out as young Hannibal Lector in the feature Hannibal Rising, his first English-language role, and would later star in Yves Saint Laurent biopic Saint Laurent, Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only The End Of The World, The Dancer, and A Very Long Engagement (for which he won a Cesar Award).

His final film was the French romantic comedy Sibyl with Virginie Efira and Adèle Exarchopoulos, which competed for Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2019. He also became the face of Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel, starring in a commercial directed by Martin Scorsese, and Longchamp.

He was cast in Moon Knight in July 2021, playing Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the series alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.