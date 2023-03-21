Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Movie Enlists ‘Dune’ Writer Jon Spaihts

The gears are turning on Netflix’s upcoming Gears of War movie, with the streamer tapping Jon Spaihts to write the live-action script.

Spaihts co-wrote the screenplay for Dune alongside filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen,” Spaihts said in a statement.

Gears of War was first released on Nov. 7, 2006, and became a quick hit. Late last year, Netflix nabbed the rights and partnered with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise. After Netflix adapts video game saga into a live action feature film, an adult animated series is planned.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans,” The Coalition added in its own statement.

The Gears of War game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust take humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand. More than 40 million copies have been sold across six installments plus spinoffs.

Spaihts, who is repped by Circle of Confusion, CAA and Goodman Genow, has the Dune sequel due out later this year.

Variety first reported the news.