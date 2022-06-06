Geena Davis, Adam Lambert Topline ‘Fairyland’ Adaptation for American Zoetrope (Exclusive)

Geena Davis and Adam Lambert have starred in producer Sofia Coppola’s Fairyland adaptation for American Zoetrope, with director Andrew Durham having just wrapped production on his debut feature.

Coppola and American Zoetrope acquired the screen rights to Alysia Abbott’s Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father in 2013, a coming-of-age tale account of Abbott growing up with her single father — widowed poet and gay activist Steve Abbott — amid the AIDS epidemic in 1970s and 1980s San Francisco.

Davis, Lambert, Cody Fern, Bella Murphy and newcomer Nessa Dougherty topline the movie adaptation. Veteran fashion and commercial photographer Durham penned the feature, which he directed and produced along with Coppola, Megan Carlson, Siena Oberman, Greg Lauritano and Laure Sudreau.

Nicole Shipley, Michael Musante, Laure Sudreau, Alysia Abbott, Jeff Sobrato, Jesse Ozeri, Sasha Shapiro, Anton Lessine, Gale Harold, Rebecca Gang, Susie Landau, Elena Baranova, Brooks Price, Eileen Spitalny, Karen Salveson, Mike Spitalny, Ryan Hamilton, Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye are executive producing.

Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales, while ICM is taking part in securing a domestic sale.

