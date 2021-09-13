Geeta Malik’s ‘India Sweets and Spices’ Comedy Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has nabbed the U.S. rights to writer-director Geeta Malik’s comedy India Sweets and Spices, which stars Sophia Ali, Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Rish Shah and Deepti Gupta.

Bleecker Street plans a Nov. 19 theatrical release for the Indian American coming-of-age tale that debuted at Tribeca. India Sweets and Spices follows Alia Kapur, played by Ali, as she returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year at college and upends their lives with her brash independence.

Her rebellion climaxes at a dinner party where family secrets are revealed that push Alia toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation.

“India Sweets and Spices is a film so close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a passionate team at Bleecker Street,” Malik said in a statement.

India Sweets and Spices is produced and financed by Madison Wells and SK Global Entertainment, with Naomi Despres, Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti and Gigi Pritzker sharing the producer credits. Adrian Alperovich, Kilian Kerwin, Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll, and Rachel Shane are executive producing.

The U.S. distribution deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and CAA, alongside SKG’s Brian Kornreich and MW’s Steve Tsoneff.

Bleecker Street’s recent release slate includes Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, and documentary The Loneliest Whale.