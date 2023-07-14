George Clooney Backs SAG-AFTRA Strike: “This Is an Inflection Point”

Hollywood megastar George Clooney has come out in support of SAG-AFTRA and its 160,000-strong membership as the performers union takes to picket lines.

“This is an inflection point in our industry,” Clooney said in a short statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now,” he added as the actors union goes on strike after failing to reach a new deal with studios and streamers.

SAG-AFTRA members join Writers Guild of America members, on strike since early May, in the first double strike in Hollywood since 1960, which looks to largely shut down the film and TV business.

Clooney in his statement added “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer broke through with his role in NBC’s hit TV series ER before appearing in such films as Out of Sight; O Brother, Where Art Thou?; the Ocean’s franchise; Syriana; Michael Clayton; Up in the Air; The Descendants; Gravity; and Ticket to Paradise.

His work as a director includes Confessions of a Dangerous Mind; Good Night, and Good Luck; and The Tender Bar as well as The Ides of March, Monuments Men, Suburbicon and The Midnight Sky, acting and writing the latter four.