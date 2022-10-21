Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

- Share this article on Facebook
On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times.
Most recently was in 2016’s Money Monster, a Jodie Foster-helmed thriller about a cable news star taken hostage in his studio (Clooney is the star, Roberts his producer). Both had small parts in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Clooney’s directorial debut. But their first — and, to date, most memorable — pairing came in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven.
The Steven Soderbergh remake was loosely based on the Rat Pack film from 1960. In the modern version, Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a thief recently released from prison who wastes no time planning his next heist, simultaneously targeting the Bellagio, Mirage and MGM Grand casinos in Las Vegas. Roberts plays Tess, Danny’s ex-wife, now romantically involved with casino owner Terry Benedict, played by Andy Garcia. Their shared screen time amounts to a handful of scenes. In one, Danny surprises Tess in a hotel bar and announces his plan to win her back.
“I want to get on with my life and I want you with me,” he says. “You’re a thief and a liar,” she replies. She then makes it clear she’s moved on with Benedict, which leads to the best exchange in the film: “Does he make you laugh?” Danny asks. “He doesn’t make me cry,” Tess responds.
Both were commanding $20 million paydays at the time, but they and the rest of the A-list cast took pay cuts to get the $85 million movie made. Only five of the movie’s stars received above-the-title billing: Clooney, Matt Damon, Garcia, Brad Pitt and Roberts, ordered alphabetically. (After being denied, Don Cheadle took his name off the credits entirely.) The film was a blockbuster hit, earning $450 million globally ($750 million today) and leading to two sequels.
Roberts returned only for 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, where, in a meta moment, Tess impersonates Julia Roberts to steal a Fabergé egg. Yes, Julia Roberts.
This story first appeared in the Oct. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
