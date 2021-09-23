London Film Festival Adds George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Unveils In-Person Talks Lineup

The BFI London Film Festival — which launches on Oct. 6 — has added another high-profile feature to its already heady lineup of films.

George Clooney’s coming-of-age Amazon drama The Tender Bar — starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe — will have its international premiere on Oct. 10 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with Clooney expected to be among the attendees.

Also added to the program is Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash from Indonesian director Edwin, an adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin.

The festival, operating as a physical and online hybrid this year, has also unveiled the first of its Screen Talk lineup, with filmmakers giving in-person talks to discuss their latest works and wider careers. Jane Campion, attending the festival with The Power of the Dog, has been booked, alongside Ryusuke Hamaguchi, visiting with both Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy and Drive My Car, and Asghar Farhadi, in town with Cannes Grand Prix winner A Hero, plus Succession creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong and Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie, who stars in festival titles Bergman Island and The Worst Person in the World.

Most Screen Talks are expected to take place live during the festival and then be made available post-event via BFI YouTube, while others are planned as online-only presentations via YouTube and BFI Social channels.

Further Screen Talks will be announced shortly alongside the LFF for Free program of free events including talks and debates, short film screenings and unique VR experiences.