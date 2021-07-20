George Mackay, Kelly MacDonald, Hugh Bonneville Team for Netflix Thriller ‘I Came By’

Babak Anvari, the BAFTA-winning director of critically acclaimed horror Under the Shadow and, more recently, Wounds, has assembled an all-star cast for his next project, the neo-noir thriller I Came By for Netflix.

George Mackay (1917, True History of The Kelly Gang, Captain Fantastic), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, No Country for Old Men, Trainspotting) and Hugh Bonneville (Paddington 1&2, Downton Abbey 1&2, The Monuments Men), lead the cast alongside Percelle Ascott (The Innocents, X+Y) and Varada Sethu (Hard Sun, Strike Back).

I Came By follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite, but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. Anvari directs and co-writes with Namsi Khan (His Dark Materials, Humans), while his partner at Two and Two Pictures, Lucan Toh, produces. Kit Fraser, who worked with Anvari on both Under The Shadow and Wounds, will serve as cinematographer.

I Came By is among the first titles in Netflix’s new U.K. film features slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, focusing on developing distinctive British productions to create bold new stories to entertain and excite a global audience.

The film will shoot on location in the U.K. and will release on Netflix in 2022