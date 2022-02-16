George Perez’s ‘JLA/Avengers’ Gets New Printing Via Hero Initiative

A long out-of-print and rare collaboration between DC and Marvel is heading back to shelves in honor of George Pérez, the cancer-stricken artist who drew the comic book story.

Comic creator charity Hero Initiative has partnered with the two major comic publishers for a special edition reprint of JLA/Avengers, the 2003 mini-series that was an inter-company crossover featuring some of the biggest heroes from each fighting side-by-side (but not before fighting each other first, natch).

The mini-series was written by Kurt Busiek and drawn by Pérez, and was the culmination of years of on-and-off work between both publishers, strongly protective of their intellectual properties and corporate image who navigated legal obstacles, as well as those thrown up by egotistical editors and publishers. The four-issue event series hasn’t been collected either as a trade or hardcover collection since at least 2008.

The new book will be a 288-page, full color, softbound volume collecting the story with 64 pages of companion content, including a reprinting of introductions by original Avengers writer/editor Stan Lee and Justice League of America editor Julius Schwartz. A bonus in the Hero Initiative edition is a new afterword by Busiek. The new book, to be released in March, will retail for $29.99 and is limited to 7,000 copies.

DC and Marvel, known for their competition, came together on the new project to honor Pérez and his legacy, which dates back to the 1970s. The artist worked at Marvel, drawing titles such as Fantastic Four and The Avengers, before moving to DC where he drew Justice League of America and then an award-winning and seminal run on New Teen Titans, a title which he co-created. He later drew Crisis on Infinite Earths and Wonder Woman, and returned to Marvel for Infinity Gauntlet, the latter being a foundation of the Marvel Studio hits, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In December, he announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer and been given between six months to a year to live. Last week, he enrolled in inpatient hospice and, this week, CGC canceled plans for a comic signing he was slated to do later in the winter.

Pérez is a founding member of Hero Initiative’s board of directors and has served as chair of its disbursement committee. The charity’s mission statement involves creating a safety net for older comic creators and has granted over $1 million to comic vets.