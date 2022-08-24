Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director, Dies at 91

The British-Canadian filmmaker is also best known for his animation work on 'Yellow Submarine.'

HEAVY METAL, pan-galactic spectators observing Captain
HEAVY METAL, pan-galactic spectators observing Captain Sternn's trial, 1981. Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Gerald Potterton, the British-Canadian filmmaker who directed the adult animated cult classic Heavy Metal in 1981 for Columbia Pictures, has died. He was 91.

Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec on Aug. 23, the National Film Board of Canada said on Wednesday.

“Gerald came to Canada and the NFB to be part of a new wave of storytelling, one that was fresh and irreverent, and he brought great wit and creativity to every project. He was also a builder, helping to lay the foundation for today’s independent Canadian animation industry with Potterton Productions… He was an exceptional artist and a truly nice man,” Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chairperson and government film commissioner, said in a statement.

Related Stories

Len Dawson
TV

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame Chiefs Quarterback and Longtime Host of HBO's 'Inside the NFL,' Dies at 87

Spike Jones and Helen Grayco
Music News

Helen Grayco, Singer and Widow of Madcap Musician Spike Jones, Dies at 97

Born on March 8, 1931 in London, England, Potterton graduated from the Hammersmith Art School and emigrated to Canada in 1954 to work alongside the pioneers of NFB animation. 

He created animation for NFB films in the 1950s before directing his own classic shorts, including the Stephen Leacock adaptation My Financial Career in 1962 and Christmas Cracker in 1963, which he helmed along with Norman McLaren, Jeff Hale and Grant Munro. Both films were nominated for Academy Awards.

Potterton also directed the live-action comedy The Ride in 1963 and The Railrodder in 1965, which starred Buster Keaton in one of his last film roles. In 1968, he returned to England to work on a sequence for the animated Beatles feature Yellow Submarine.

Back in Canada, he turned to forming his own indie studio, Potterton Productions, for film and TV projects, which  included  his Oscar Wilde adaptation The Selfish Giant (1972), an animated short that earned him his third Oscar nomination. 

In another new direction, Potterton directed the animated feature Heavy Metal, which became a cult classic. He also collaborated with the NFB again on his second Leacock adaptation, The Awful Fate of Melpomenus Jones in 1983,  and co-created the animated children’s series Smoggies, which run for four years to 1990.

In 2020, he wrote and illustrated a popular children’s book about Joseph-Armand Bombardier, L’homme des neiges. A member of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts, Potterton was selected by the World Animation Celebration in 1998 as one of “Ten Men Who Have Rocked the Animation World.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad