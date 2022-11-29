Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund

Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment.

Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.

The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights, and have a script written by Richard Schenkman.

Allin was a cult and fringe figure in the 1980s punk scene that became notorious for his outrageous acts on stage, notably defecating on stage and sometimes hurling it at his audience. His shows frequently ended in chaos and violence and he found himself frequently arrested and imprisoned. Allin fell headlong into booze and drugs while putting out albums — punk, spoken word, and country — mostly on cassette in the 80s.

According to the producers, Live. Fast. Die. is the true story “of what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent… when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated… and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure.”

Allin died from an accidental heroin overdose in 1993 at the age of 36.

“This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG,” said Åkerlund in a statement. “Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gia, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

Schenkman spent a year researching and writing the script, interviewing his brother Merle Allin, his bandmates, his closest road-dog pal, and his now-deceased mother. “I (also) read hundreds of articles about him, arrest and trial transcripts, even his unpublished memoir. I watched hours of videos and endured track after track of his assaultive music. I wanted everything in this movie to be accurate and true. And it is.”

Schenkman is a writer of low-budget horror fare such as Mischief Night, Zombie Night and The Man from Earth: Holocene, the latter of which he also directed.

Åkerlund is a music director who has worked with artists ranging from Ozzy Osbourne and Smashing Pumpkins to Lady Gaga and Maroon 5. His narrative feature debut, Lords of Chaos, was set in the world of Norwegian black metal. His follow-up was action movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Angry Films’ most recent project was the Vampire Academy TV series that premiered on Peacock this past fall. The company is also developing a Buck Rogers film and TV series, set up at Legendary. The company’s credits include the live-action Transformers movies as well as the fondly-remembered Real Steel.