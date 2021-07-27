‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up New Trailer With Nostalgia Feels

They’re ready to believe you.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife dropped Tuesday and viewers proceeded to lose their minds via social media.

Finally, fans got a glimpse of some of the original gang back in their iconic roles, last played in the 1989 sequel to the blockbuster first film (the original cast appeared in the 2016 reboot, but not in character.)

Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman (his father Ivan helmed the ’80s films and is the producer of Afterlife) the latest franchise installment stars Carrie Coon, who plays Callie, mother to Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Paul Rudd stars as a summer school teacher.

The plot revolves around the family of Egon Spengler — who was played by the late, beloved Harold Ramis — discovering his hidden lab at the family farm. Around the same time, ghosts, long since thought to have been eradicated, return.

Like most projects, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was pushed from a 2020 release date due to the pandemic. It is now dated for Nov. 11 from Sony Pictures.

Watch the trailer below.