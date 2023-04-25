Next ‘Ghostbusters’ Shows Off New York Setting at CinemaCon

Sony knew who to call to bring some spooky energy to CinemaCon Monday. The studio shared a teaser from the set of its upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the 2021 film that revived the franchise for a new generation.

In the video, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon sported Ghostbusters uniforms and revealed they would be living under one roof in New York at the Ghostbusters firehouse.

Jason Reitman, who directed Afterlife, returns to write with his co-writer Gil Kenan taking over directing duties. The film brings back other Afterlife actors Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor and adds franchise newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind.

Afterlife earned $204 million at the box office, a strong number considering Hollywood was still emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges it brought to the theatrical landscape. The new sequel is the first since the death of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters and was the father of Jason Reitman. The pair worked together on Afterlife, with the elder Reitman serving as a producer. Afterlife also brought back original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, who was already confirmed to be a part of the new sequel.

Reitman recalled screening Afterlife at CinemaCon two years ago.

“It was a huge night for me. It was the first time my father and I watched the movie together with an audience. We were showing the movie, it was just crushing,” said Reitman. And halfway through my father leans over to me…”

Here, Retiman stopped to note he believed his father would say how proud he was of him. Nope: “He whispers into my ear, ‘You really have to lose that shot of the car going over the bridge.’”

Sony has been building out its Ghostbusters universe and also has an animated feature and animated series in the works. The Afterlife sequel is due out in theaters on Dec. 20.