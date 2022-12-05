Next ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Enlists Gil Kenan to Direct

The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is revving up, with filmmaker Gil Kenan stepping up to direct.

The cast of Afterlife, which included Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, are expected to return for the sequel, which will be set in New York City. The code name for the film is Fire House, a nod to the setting of the 1980s films that will be included in the new installment.

Kenan will also produce with Jason Reitman, the filmmaker who helmed Afterlife. Kenan steps into the director’s chair after executive producing Afterlife and co-writing the script with Reitman. The duo co-wrote the sequel to the new installment.

“It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film,” said Kenan in a statement.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed more than $200 million globally and followed Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Sony has set a release date of Dec. 20, 2023 for the film.

Kenan’s 2006 feature Monster House earned a best animated film Oscar nom, with other directorial efforts including City of Ember and A Boy Called Christmas. He is repped by WME and Robert Offer. Reitman is repped by WME and Alan Wertheimer.

Deadline first reported the news.