Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Embark on Dangerous International Adventure in ‘Ghosted’ Trailer

A grand romantic gesture turns into a dangerous international adventure for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the trailer for Ghosted, released Monday.
The stars lead the Apple TV+ film centered on Cole (Evans) who, after having a date with Sadie (de Armas), is left confused when she ghosts him and doesn’t respond to his texts. When Evans’ Cole decides to travel to London to surprise Sadie while she works, he makes a shocking discovery that there’s more to Sadie then he realized: She’s a secret agent. The two are then swept away on an international adventure to save the world.
“You got me kidnapped and tortured, all after one date,” Evans’ Cole tells de Armas’ Sadie as they run away from a car that just exploded.
“You’re the one who flew to London,” she tells him, only for him to reiterate, “It was a romantic gesture!”
Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan also star in the upcoming film directed by Dexter Fletcher with a screenplay penned by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Evans, Jules Daly, Wernick and Reese produce the film with Dalia Ibelhauptaité co-producing and Donald J. Lee Jr., Brian Bell and de Armas exec producing.
De Armas was recently nominated for a best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde.
Ghosted marks the third collaboration between Evans and de Armas, previously starring alongside one another in Knives Out (2019) and The Gray Man (2022).
Ghosted premieres on Apple TV+ on April 21.
