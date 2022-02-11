Gina Carano Returns in ‘Terror on the Prairie’ Trailer, First Project After ‘The Mandalorian’ Exit

Gina Carano is back in action on the big screen.

Days after she was fired from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian for sharing a controversial post on social media, the mixed martial artist turned actress confirmed that she was setting her sights on a collaboration with The Daily Wire, a conservative media company co-founded by Ben Shapiro. “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” she said in a statement to The Daily Wire precisely one year ago. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The first look at their creative partnership, a feature film titled Terror on the Prairie, debuted tonight via a 60-second trailer, a reveal that accompanied the launch of another Daily Wire feature film, Shut In, on the company’s YouTube channel and on DailyWire.com. That movie, directed by D.J. Caruso from a script by Melanie Toast, stars Vincent Gallo, Rainey Qualley and Jake Horowitz.

As for Terror on the Prairie, it was directed by veteran auteur Michael Polish (Northfork, Twin Falls Idaho) from a script by Josiah Nelson. The plot centers on a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws hellbent on revenge. Carano toplines a cast that includes Nick Searcy, MMA star Cowboy Cerrone, stand-up Tyler Fischer; Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Heath Freeman, Samaire Armstrong, Travis Mills, Matthias Hues, Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna and Thomas White Eagle.

The trailer features scenes that mark Carano’s return to form as an action hero as she hoists a shotgun, struggles in a fight with a knife to her neck and appears bloody and ready for battle. “I’m going to pack the wagon and take our children out of this god-forsaken place,” her character says in the clip. The Western is due for release this summer, and per the company, it will be available for streaming on DailyWire.com exclusively to Daily Wire members.

Shapiro’s co-founder, Jeremy Boreing, released a statement with the trailer launch, praising his star and producer as “excellent” and calling Polish a world-class filmmaker. He says that despite the presumptions of The Daily Wire entering the film business, their product is not like other conservative fare. “When people hear that a conservative media company has entered the film business, they’ll often assume we’re making either hyper-politicized movies or milquetoast dramas, but we have no interest in producing Hillary’s Hard Drive Part III or Christmas Romance in the Rockies. We’re making top-quality entertainment that all Americans can love.”

Carano produced alongside Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) through their production company Bonfire Legend. Terror on the Prairie marks The Daily Wire’s third collaboration with Bonfire Legend. Daily Wire co-founders Shapiro, Boreing and Caleb Robinson are credited as executive producers alongside Voltage Pictures’ Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter, who will handle foreign sales. Mills and Danielle Cox also received executive producer credits.

The film also marks a reunion for Nelson and Sonnier. The scribe was a client at Sonnier’s old management company, Caliber Media, a decade ago. After he completed Terror on the Prairie, he sent it to Sonnier and Carano only to receive a quick green light from Daily Wire and co-CEO Boreing.

Another still of Carano can be seen below. Additional stills from the film are posted on IMDB, including one featuring the cast and crew holding up a sign that reads, “Let’s Go Brandon,” a shorthand widely used by conservatives and critics of the current administration as it is used as a shorthand insult to mean, “Fuck Joe Biden.”