Gina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes

The 'Woman King' director will be honored with the filmmaker tribute while the executive chairman of the audio storytelling provider will receive the innovator tribute.

Don Katz Gina Prince-Bythewood
Don Katz and Gina Prince-Bythewood Courtesy of Audible; Nalani Hernandez-Melo

The Gotham Awards has announced two more tribute recipients ahead of this year’s ceremony.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the filmmaker tribute and Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz will receive the innovator tribute.

Prince-Bythewood’s credits as a writer, director and producer also include Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights, The Old Guard and limited series Women of the Movement.

“Gina Prince-Bythewood is a visionary filmmaker and a champion of Black narratives, particularly stories that center around Black women,” Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “She has brilliantly tackled painful moments in our nation’s history, thorny philosophical debates, and love stories. From the beloved and burnished classic Love & Basketball to the pinnacle success of this year’s The Woman King, Gina is a true inspiration and it is a distinct honor to name her the recipient of this year’s filmmaker tribute.

Prior to his work with audio storytelling provider Audible, Katz spent 20 years as an award-winning journalist and author.

“As an author, a visionary entrepreneur, and a storytelling innovator, Don has created a new paradigm for IP development, production and distribution, while simultaneously disrupting the publishing, audio, film and TV industries,” Sharp said in a statement. “His commitment to urban renewal, diversity, equity and inclusion anticipated the contemporary social justice movement in corporate America by several decades and stands as a model for future founders and CEOs. Under Don’s leadership, Audible has become an important collaborator to The Gotham in supporting emerging voices in audio. We are incredibly grateful to Don for his leadership and powerful support.”

The 2022 Gotham Awards are set for Monday, Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

