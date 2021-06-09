Amber Ruffin, Tina Fey and Tracee Ellis Ross Join Girls Inc. Virtual Film Festival

Girls Inc.’s inaugural film festival is filling out its program with the addition of Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hoda Kotb, Venus Williams, RWQuarantunes duo Richard and Demi Weitz, and Amber Ruffin, the latter of whom will serve as host.

The ticketed fest — scheduled for June 13 at 4 p.m. PST — will feature live and pre-taped appearances and showcase a series of short films featuring “an inspiring group of girls and young women who represent a new generation of leaders and change,” per the organization. As previously announced, Marsai Martin is executive producing the event which is designed to showcase short films made in partnership with Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Darnell Martin, Melinda Hsu Taylor and Amber Stevens West, who served as directors on the projects.

During a VIP reception, Martin and Fey will host a panel to discuss the next generation of female producers. Later, during the program Girls Inc. will hand out a series of honors to Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Rosalind Brewer, ballerina Misty Copeland, Schultz Family Foundation’s Sheri Kersch Schultz, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine developer and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health assistant professor Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett. Also booked to perform during the event is Broadway and recording star Shoshana Bean.

Girls Inc. president and CEO Stephanie J. Hull said the inaugural festival is an “exciting opportunity” for girls to share their experiences through film. “The event will feature compelling stories from a group of girls and young women who represent a new generation of leaders and changemakers. Collaborating with Marsai Martin on this endeavor is a dream come true — she leads by example and inspires girls everywhere to believe in themselves and see no limit to their potential.”

Said Martin: “It gives us a chance to spotlight the next generation of talented filmmakers. It’s also important that we give young girls an opportunity to use their voices.”

The event is being produced by Erich Bergen and Marc Johnston for 6W Entertainment. Tickets and more information can be found here.