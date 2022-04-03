GLAAD Media Awards: ‘Eternals,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Saved By The Bell’ Take Top Prizes

GLAAD hosted the first of two ceremonies for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, announcing winners for 16 of its 30 categories in Los Angeles. Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’ Hara and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the event honored Kacey Musgraves with the Vanguard Award and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Andrew Garfield.

The night’s big winners included Eternals, Saved By The Bell, Hacks, Parallel Mothers and It’s A Sin; the remaining 14 categories, including drama series, music artist and children’s programming, will be announced at GLAAD’s New York ceremony on May 6. The awards show will also stream on Hulu on April 16.

The full list of Saturday’s winners is below.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) (WINNER)

Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)

Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)

Plan B (Hulu)

Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)

Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary

Changing the Game (Hulu) (WINNER)

“Cured” Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and the Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

“Pier Kids” POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Saved by the Bell (Peacock) (WINNER)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding New TV Series

Hacks (HBO Max) (WINNER)

4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie

Single All the Way (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

It’s A Sin (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER – TIE)

We’re Here (HBO) (WINNER – TIE)

12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records) (WINNER)

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, The Interlude (SinceThe80s/Motown Records)

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears (Vincint Cannady)

Outstanding Video Game

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix) (WINNER)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Unpacking (Witch Beam /Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk /Humble Games)

Outstanding Comic Book

Crush & Lobo, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics) (WINNER)

Aquaman: The Becoming, written by Brandon Thomas (DC Comics)

Barbalien: Red Planet, written by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire (Dark Horse Comics)

The Dreaming: Waking Hours, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, written by Al Ewing (Marvel Comics)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, written by Tee Franklin (DC Comics)

Killer Queens, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)

Wynd, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, written by Crystal Frasier (Oni Press) (WINNER)

DC Pride [anthology] (DC Comics)

Eighty Days, written by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

The Girl From the Sea, written by Molly Ostertag (Graphix/Scholastic)

Girl Haven, written by Lilah Sturges (Oni Press)

I Am Not Starfire, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

Marvel’s Voices: Pride [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

Renegade Rule, written by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein (Dark Horse Comics)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, written by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books/HMH)

Shadow Life, written by Hiromi Goto (First Second/Macmillan)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate (WINNER)

Entertainment Weekly

People

POZ

Variety

Special Recognition

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

“Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Candence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Maricón Perdido (HBO Max) (WINNER)

#Luimelia (Atresplayer Premium)

Manual Para Galanes (Pantaya)

Pequeñas Victorias (Prime Video)

Todo lo otro (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47) (WINNER)

“Grupo Firme en Contra del Acoso” Despierta América (Univision)

“El Mes del Orgullo” (CNN en Español)

“Impacto Positivo: Bamby Salcedo” Primer Impacto (Univision)

“Preocupa Exclusión de Niñas Trans en Equipos Femeninos” Hoy Día (Telemundo)