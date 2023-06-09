‘Gladiator 2’ Accident Injures Multiple Crewmembers

A June 7 accident on the set of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel left several members of the crew injured, a Paramount spokesperson confirmed Friday. The studio characterized the injuries as non-life-threatening, and no details about the stunt-related accident were available.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care,” said a Paramount spokesperson. “They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment. The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions.”

Variety first reported the news of the accident, which took place while filming in Morocco. Six people received treatment, with four remaining in the hospital.

“We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production,” continued the statement.

The Gladiator sequel follows Scott’s 2000 epic, which landed Russell Crowe a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a general who is sold into slavery and becomes a gladiator.

The new installment will star Paul Mescal, who is expected to play Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character, Lucilla. Nielsen returns, with castmembers including Denzel Washington Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

Paramount has dated the project for Nov. 22, 2024.