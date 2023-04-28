‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Set for ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Stranger Things Joseph Quinn is in talks to join the Gladiator sequel.

The actor will star in the Ridley Scott film as Roman Emperor Caracalla. The Paramount project is a follow-up to the 2001 best picture Oscar winner that followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed emperor of Rome.

Quinn would join Paul Mescal, who will lead the movie. Connie Nielsen is set to return as Lucilla, the sister of Commodus. As previously announced, Denzel Washington and Barry Keoghan are also set for the movie.

According to a previous report, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla, played by Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. Djimon Hounsou is expected to return as Juba, a fellow gladiator and onetime ally of Maximus.

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on All The Money In the World and the duo’s upcoming Napoleon movie, is penning the script. Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Gladiator was a co-production with Universal, with that studio now having the option to co-produce the sequel once the project is packaged. At the time of the release, Gladiator grossed $460 million at the box office and earned eleven Oscar nominations, winning five statutes, including best picture and best actor for Crowe.

Quinn is repped by CAA, the U.K.’s Curtis Brown Group, and Goodman Genow.