Denzel Washington In Talks to Join Paul Mescal in ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Denzel Washington is in negotiations to re-team with Ridley Scott on the Gladiator sequel. The duo previously worked together on 2007 movie American Gangster.

The Paramount project is set to be a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome.

Washington would join Paul Mescal, who would lead the movie, and Barry Keoghan. According to a previous report, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. Paramount has set a date of Nov. 22, 2024 for the sequel, which Scott has been developing for years.

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on All The Money In the World and the duo’s upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte movie for Apple, is penning the script. Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Gladiator was a co-production with Universal, with that studio now having the option to co-produce the sequel once the project is packaged. At the time of the release, Gladiator grossed $460 million at the box office and earned eleven Oscar nominations, winning five statutes, including best picture and best actor for Crowe.

Washington, who is repped by WME, is currently filming Equalizer 3. He is an Oscar winner for Glory (1989) and Training Day (2001), with recent credits including The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021).