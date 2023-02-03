‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount.

The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled.

Paul Mescal, who recently earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the A24 feature Aftersun, is in negotiations to star.

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on All The Money In the World and the duo’s upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte movie, is penning the script. Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher will produce via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Gladiator was a co-production with Universal, with that studio now having the option to co-produce the sequel once the project is packaged. At the time of the release, Gladiator grossed $460 million at the box office and earned eleven Oscar nominations, winning five statutes, including best picture and best actor for Crowe.

Also due out in November 2024 is Marvel film Fantastic Four, which is slated for Nov. 8.