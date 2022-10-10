×
In a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Cinemas

Discussion are also underway to bring the 'Knives Out' sequel to Vue-owned locations in Italy and Germany.

Knives Out 2
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Courtesy of Netflix

In what is being described as the first time a Netflix film will have a theatrical release with the U.K.’s biggest exhibitors, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be heading to select Vue and Cineworld cinema screens.

The deal bringing the film — which will close the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16 — to U.K. cinemas was signed by the streamer and both exhibition giants.

“This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and for the wider ecosystem as a whole,” said Tim Richards, Founder and CEO of Vue International. “Studios have recognized the value of the theatrical window and now we’re seeing Netflix embracing the big-screen theatrical release, too. The Knives Out franchise has a huge following and it’s fantastic that fans of the first movie will be able to experience Glass Onion on our big screens — where all great films deserve to be seen.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is due to be played between Nov. 23-29 at select Vue and Cinemas screens in the U.K., and discussions are ongoing with Vue in Italy and Germany, at The Space and CinemaxX, respectively.

