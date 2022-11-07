‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer Puts Daniel Craig on New Murder Case

Netflix is peeling back the mystery on Glass Onion in the new trailer for the Knives Out sequel.

Rian Johnson writes and directs, while Daniel Craig returns as starring detective Benoit Blanc. Series newcomers include an all-star cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

“I’ve invited you all to my island because tonight, a murder will be committed. My murder,” announces Norton’s character, Miles Bron, in the trailer (below), revealing a new kind of murder mystery for the second Knives Out go ’round. When the tech billionaire hosts his friends for a murder mystery party on his private island, things quickly veer off course.

“The killer is in plain sight,” confirms Craig’s detective. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

“We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equaled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun,” said Craig in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum.

Johnson, who says Benoit will have a more central role in the sequel, added, “The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That’s actually still the hard part — creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

Johnson told Tudum he hopes Benoit will have a “long list” of cases to come, hinting at continuing the franchise.

Netflix is making the film available for one week in theaters Nov. 23, with it appearing in all three major chains — AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres and Regal Cinemas. It’s the first time all three chains have carried a streaming movie. In all, Glass Onion will play in roughly 600 theaters before arriving on Netflix Dec. 23.

The first Knives Out was a theatrical hit when Lionsgate released it in 2019. Netflix purchased the rights to two sequels in a blockbuster, $469 million deal in 2021.