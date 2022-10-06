‘Knives Out 2’: All Mega Theater Chains to Carry Sequel for a Week Over Thanksgiving

In a noteworthy moment for Netflix, the three largest theater chains in North America have all agreed to play one of its upcoming tentpoles. Filmmaker Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will debut in approximately a total 600 theaters over Thanksgiving week.

Its theatrical run — scheduled for Nov. 23-29 — will come a month ahead of the sequel’s Dec. 23 streaming debut on Netflix and is part of a campaign to eventize the film, according to insiders.

“We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film,” said Netflix film boss Scott Stuben in a statement. “Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

Glass Onion once again stars Daniel Craig as sleuth Benoit Blanc. This time he is joined by stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 10.

