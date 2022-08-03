‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Close London Film Festival

Rian Johnson’s all-star whodunnit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival.

The Netflix feature — starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — will have its European premiere on Oct. 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, drawing the curtain on the 66th edition of the event, which will open with Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on Oct. 5.

Johnson is expected to attend, alongside Craig, Norton, Monáe, Odom Jr., Hudson and Cline, with other names to be confirmed soon.

“I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honor to be closing the festival,” said Johnson. “A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!”

The follow-up to the 2018 box office smash Knives Out, Glass Onion sees Craig return as super sleuth Detective Benoit Blanc, this time traveling to Greece to peel back the layers of a new mystery. Like the first, Johnson produced the new film with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Following the success of the original, in March 2021 Netflix swooped in to pay $469 million for the rights to two sequels, written and directed by Johnson.

“Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European premiere at the festival in 2019,” said BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle. “Our audiences adored the film’s wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British onscreen sleuths. And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again withthe help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in.”