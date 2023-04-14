×
 
Glen Powell Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Twister’ Movie

Universal and Amblin are behind the project that will be directed by 'Minari' helmer Lee Isaac Chung.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Glen Powell will join Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblim’s Twister movie.

Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung will direct from a script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). 

Frank Marshall is producing via his banner Kennedy/Marshall Company. Marshall’s wife, current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, was a lead producer on the original.

Twister starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as romantically estranged storm chasers facing rival storm chasers, a host of tornadoes and their feelings for each other. Jan de Bont directed the original, which grossed almost $500 million worldwide and featured ear-vibrating, floor-shaking THX sound design. Steven Spielberg was an exec producer, and author Michael Crichton wrote the screenplay.

The new story is not a sequel, nor is it expected to bring back old characters. The studio is describing it as a “new chapter” in the story. Edgar-Jones will star in the project as a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to — you guessed it — go out into the breach once more.

Executive vp production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the film for Universal Pictures. Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Powell, repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro, has been a hot studio commodity since Maverick‘s meteoric rise. He will star opposite Sydney Sweeney in a Sony rom-com and co-wrote and star in Richard Linklater-directed action comedy Hitman.

