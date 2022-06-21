Glen Trotiner, Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 65

Glen Trotiner, the veteran assistant and second-unit director who worked on films from The Untouchables, Awakenings and Independence Day to Phone Booth, Captain America: The First Avenger and Morbius, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 65.

Born in 1957 in The Bronx, Trotiner began as a DGA trainee on the 1986 films Power and Brighton Beach Memoirs, then served as a second assistant director on Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables (1987).

His A.D. résumé included Moon Over Parador (1988), Regarding Henry (1991), City Hall (1996), Private Parts (1997), Big Daddy (1999), Maid in Manhattan (2002), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), Reservation Road (2007), What Happens in Vegas (2008) and Set It Up (2018).

Trotiner also handled producing duties on Tony & Tina’s Wedding (2004), Bernard and Doris (2006), Banana Split (2018), the Sundance entry Big Time Adolescence (2019) and the upcoming The Mental State, among other films.

For television, he worked on the first three seasons of Oz and on such other shows as The Education of Max Bickford, Blue Bloods and Mozart in the Jungle.

Trotiner held a seat on the DGA training program’s board of trustees for more than 25 years, the longest of any board member, and taught filmmaking workshops at his alma mater, SUNY Albany.

Survivors include his sister and niece. Donations in his memory can be made to Blankets of Hope and/or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.