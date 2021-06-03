Glenn Close Joins Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage in Comedy ‘Brothers’

Glenn Close is joining the family.

Close will star alongside Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in the upcoming Legendary comedy Brothers, which will be directed by Palm Springs helmer Max Barbakow.

Etan Cohen, the writer behind Tropic Thunder and Get Hard, penned the screenplay with Macon Blair. Andrew Lazar, who was a producer on the Bradley Cooper hit American Sniper, will produce via his Mad Chance banner, along with Dinklage and Brolin.

Story details are being kept under wraps, but Brolin and Dinklage are to play, as the title would suggest, unlikely brothers. Sources say the project harkens tonally to Twins, the 1988 Ivan Reitman comedy toplined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Close, repped by CAA, MGMT and Loeb & Loeb, was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Ron Howard’s Netflix feature Hillbilly Elegy. She will next be seen in the Apple feature Swan Song, starring with Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.