Next ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Movie Gets Title

The latest film in the Warner Bros. and Legendary monsterverse has gotten a title.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the follow-up to the aptly titled Godzilla vs. Kong and is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

Adam Wingard returned to direct the follow-up to his film Godzilla vs. Kong, with Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle returning to the franchise. Dan Stevens, Fala Chen and Rachel House are among the cast newcomers.

Godzilla vs. Kong saw its titular titans square off in an epic battle as humanity watched. The sequel will see Godzilla and Kong “team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone,” according to the project’s synopsis.

Godzilla vs. Kong was seen as one of the early pandemic theatrical success stories, grossing $470 million at the global box office in March 2021 as theaters were just beginning their journey out from pandemic-era mass closures. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be the fifth film in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ monsterverse.