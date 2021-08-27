Gold House Teams With GoFundMe to Fund ‘Shang-Chi’ Private Screenings

Since 2017, the Asian American Pacific Islander nonprofits Gold House and CAPE have partnered to give AAPI movies a Gold Open – a successful opening weekend at the box office – through theater buyouts and grassroots community marketing campaigns.

For the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first movie to feature an API superhero in the lead role, the movement is trying something new. Gold House is partnering with GoFundMe to launch the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Gold Open Community Fund, a portal that will raise money to sponsor private screenings of the historic film for API community and nonprofit groups.

The Gold House Foundation will donate to organizations directly as well as to fundraisers who participate in the #shangchichallenge, which was started by Ron Han and Black Panther Challenge creator Frederick Joseph to help kids in the Boys & Girls Club and other underserved API youth a chance to see a hero that looks like them on the big screen.

“The pandemic has ruptured perceptions about APIs, led to record-high attacks and dismantled too many small businesses. One of the best ways to fight back is to fight together on the world’s biggest stages,” Gold House president Bing Chen said in a statement. “We’re grateful that GoFundMe, the API community and allies have once again stepped up to show the world what we deserve opening weekend.”