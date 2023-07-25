Helen Mirren Plays Courageous Golda Meir in ‘Golda’ Biopic Trailer

Helen Mirren is transformed into blunt, stubborn Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the official trailer for Golda, director Guy Nattiv’s ticking-clock thriller recalling true events set during the tense Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Faced with Israel’s possible destruction, Meir engages in diplomatic brinkmanship with U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger, played by Liev Schreiber, in the feature from Bleecker Street set to hit theaters on Aug. 25.

“Remember I am first an American, second I am secretary of state and third I am a Jew,” a wary Kissinger tells Israel’s only female leader at one point in the teaser trailer that dropped on Tuesday.

“You forget in Israel we read from right to left,” Meir responds.

Golda had its world premiere in Berlin as it portrays the only woman in the Israeli cabinet becoming a surprisingly effective military leader after her country faced an unexpected twin attack from the Arab powers of Syria and Egypt on the morning of Jewish holiday Yom Kippur in 1973.

Camille Cottin — star of Netflix’s French hit Call My Agent — also stars in Golda as Lou Kaddar, Meir’s longtime personal assistant, who stood beside her throughout the war. “If the Americans throw us to the dogs, I will not be taken alive,” an obstinate Meir confides to her loyal aide, with her trademark cigarette in hand.

The ensemble cast includes Rami Heuberger, Lior Ashkenazi, Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen and Emma Davies.

The film is based on a screenplay by Nicholas Martin, who also produces alongside Michael Kuhn and Jane Hooks.