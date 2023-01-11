‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category

- Share this article on Facebook
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service.
Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”
“It’s been a great year for cinema … a great year for animation,” he said, receiving applause as he asserted, “Animation is cinema. It’s not a genre for kids. It’s a medium.” He saluted the work of the crew and cast saying, “we gave life and beauty and truth to a tale about life, loss and belonging.”
Del Toro’s longtime passion project is a reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel about a wooden boy. This is the third Golden Globe for del Toro, who previously won the award for best director and screenplay for his 2017 live-action fantasy film The Shape of Water.
Netflix Animation had one previous category nomination, in 2021, for Over the Moon. Pinocchio was produced at stop-motion animated production company ShadowMachine in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.
Pinocchio topped a field that included GKIDS’ Inu-Oh, A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dreamworks Animation/Universal’s Puss in Boots: the Last Wish and Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red.
