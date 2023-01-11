Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”

- Share this article on Facebook
Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech.
“You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)
Butler also thanked the Presley family, with Lisa Marie and Priscilla in attendance at the Tuesday night ceremony: “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.”
In the sweeping musical biopic, Butler plays Presley throughout the years. After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Butler began to garner awards attention for his performance. It was the first time Butler was nominated for a Golden Globe.
Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) were also nominated in the category alongside Butler.
The Golden Globes are back at the Beverly Hills Hilton after a year break following criticisms over a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and a lawsuit filed by a reporter that accused HFPA members of accepting thousands of dollars in payoffs from industry awards campaigns.
The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.
See the full winners list here.
