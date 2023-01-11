Golden Globes: Steven Spielberg Honors Production Assistants While Accepting Best Drama Award

- Share this article on Facebook
Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans won one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2023 Golden Globes, scoring best motion picture — drama.
Quentin Tarantino presented the award to Spielberg and his production team, and Spielberg took a moment to recognize the hard work of production assistants on Hollywood sets.
“One thing [Tarantino] said to me when he gave me this award, he said that John Cassavetes would be so proud,” Spielberg said. “He said that because I was John Cassavetes’ PA on one of his movies. I got him coffee. I got them anything they wanted. I ran around that set, which was like a 16-millimeter camera and a lot of noise and whatever they wanted, I ran off to the delis and got them stuff. And that’s why I treat my PAs so kindly because I know what it feels like.”
Other best motion picture — drama nominees at the 2023 Golden Globes included Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.
Spielberg also won best director for a motion picture — drama for the semi-autobiographical film loosely based on his adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, told through the eyes of Sammy Fabelman, played by Gabriel LaBelle. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.
In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg opened up about how he ended up making The Fabelmans. “I started seriously thinking, if I had to make one movie I haven’t made yet, something that I really want to do on a very personally atomic level, what would that be?” he said. “And there was only one story I really wanted to tell.”
You can read the full Golden Globes winners list here.
The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.
