Colin Farrell Wins Second Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Says He Owes Director “So Much”

Colin Farrell won best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking his second career win in the category.

From the podium, Farrell was quick to thank director Martin McDonagh, who directed him in this film and 2008’s In Bruges, for which the star previously won the same prize. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

The actor continued, “I never expect films to work or to find an audience, so when they do, it’s shocking to me. So I’m so horrified by what’s happened here on Banshees over the last couple of months in a thrilling kind of way.”

Farrell went on to thank other members of the film’s team, including co-stars Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. At one point, the pianist began to play him off, leading Farrell to quip, “You can forget that piano.”

Also competing in the category were Diego Calva for his role of Manny Torres in Babylon, Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver as Jack Gladney in White Noise and Ralph Fiennes as Julian Slowik in The Menu.

In addition to his win for In Bruges, Farrell was previously nominated for his role in The Lobster.

Banshees led the way going into Tuesday night’s awards with eight nominations heading into the ceremony.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and is hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The telecast, which began Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT, airs live on NBC and is streaming on Peacock.

Previously announced presenters for the evening included Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge and Tracy Morgan.

