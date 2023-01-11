Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”

Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making this film in Ireland. Wonderful cast and crew there, thank you to them.”

The movie, which led the film side with eight nominations heading into the ceremony, also won for best actor for Colin Farrell and best screenplay for McDonagh.

Also nominated in the category were director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The telecast, which began Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT, aired live on NBC and was streaming on Peacock.

Previously announced presenters for the evening included Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge and Tracy Morgan.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

