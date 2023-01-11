Golden Globes: Ke Huy Quan Thanks Steven Spielberg During Acceptance Speech for Giving Him an Opportunity as a Child

Ke Huy Quan took home the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture during the 2023 Golden Globes for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

It was the actor’s first Golden Globe nomination and win.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said in his acceptance speech. He continued to explain how lucky he felt when he started his career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was directed by Spielberg.

“As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck,” he added. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.”

Quan went on to thank the directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, for giving him the answer he had been longing for. “More than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again,” he said as he held back tears. “Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable.”

The actor continued to show appreciation for The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the film’s production, crew and costars. He ended his speech by giving a big thanks to “the most important person in [his] life,” his wife.

Backstage, the actor explained that he wanted the role for some time because of what the film represented. “Not only is it a great movie, but it’s also a great message,” he said. “Our movie is about love, about kindness, about empathy and acceptance, and it means everything to me. I’m just so grateful that the audience embraced our movie.”

Quan plays Waymond Wang in the A24 record-grosser, the husband of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). The action-comedy centers around a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn, who is being audited by the IRS. But then she discovers that she must connect with different versions of herself in parallel universes to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Since the film’s release, Quan said his life has changed. During his comeback, he noted that “meeting the fans in person and hearing them talk about our movie and how deeply it resonated with them,” has been one of his favorite moments.

Other contenders in the category were Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse).

Everything Everywhere All at Once received a total of six nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes.

While backstage at the Golden Globes, Quan said in regard to looking ahead at what’s next, “I really want to play all kinds of roles that were not available for me when I was much, much younger. … There is a lot more progress now. And certainly, there’s Asian-American representation here.”

When asked about a possible Goonies reunion backstage, the actor said he would be open to reprising his role as Data, but that “we had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt it could live up to what the original was. I mean, sadly we lost the captain of our ship, Dick Donner (director), whom I love dearly. I really don’t know if there’s gonna be a Goonies 2.”

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Tuesday night.

