Golden Globes Live Blog: Real-Time Commentary About the Show’s Highlights and Lowlights

After a year off the air due to controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Awards — which honor achievements in film and on television — are back on NBC on Tuesday evening, with the 80th edition emanating from the Beverly Hilton. Scott Feinberg, THR’s executive editor of awards, will be updating this post throughout the night with his take on the show. Follow along below!

* * *

5:31 p.m. The Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom is always star-studded, to one degree or another, on Globes night, but every so often a star — often from the music world, which doesn’t always overlap with the worlds of film and TV — shows up who is so big that even the other stars perk up and take notice. I was in the room when that happened with Prince, Taylor Swift and Beyonce. And I’m told it’s happening right now with Rihanna.

5:22 p.m. The random piano playing. Carmichael yelling at the audience to “Shut the f— up.” Jennifer Coolidge giving a bizarre speech en route to presenting an award. Oh, yes, the Golden Globes are back, baby.

5:13 p.m. As with Quan in the best supporting actor category, the presumptive Oscar frontrunner in the best supporting actress category has also won the corresponding Golden Globe: congratulations to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett.

5:10 p.m. Everyone in the room and at home is happy for the newly crowned best supporting actor winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan, who was a child actor, then left the business due to a lack of parts for Asian actors, and then auditioned for the first time in 25 years for Everything Everywhere All at Once. (For more great Quan content, I refer you to THR‘s Actor Roundtable that posted this morning.)

5:02 p.m. Carmichael takes the stage and immediately goes there: “I’m here ’cause I’m Black… [the HFPA] didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.” He also says that he was paid $500,000 to host — he may have been joking, but if he wasn’t, that’s way more than anyone else has ever been paid to host an awards show, as far as I know. I’ll be curious to hear how his slow, quiet, deadpan, seated-on-the-stage delivery is playing for others. (One thing he got wrong: “They haven’t had a Black host in 79 years.” Actually, Louis Gossett, Jr. was one of three hosts of the show in 1993.)

4:50 p.m. I’ll be weighing in on tonight’s telecast not from the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, from which I’ve usually covered the Globes, but from my living room couch due to the thin skin of the HFPA — and I’m not alone. This group of journalists decided not to invite back a sizable group of journalists — including my counterparts at Deadline, Variety, Vanity Fair, Gold Derby and TheWrap — ostensibly because we belong to the Critics Choice Association, which puts on another awards show, the Critics Choice Awards, but really, I think, because they didn’t appreciate our coverage of their controversy. Anyway, it’s their party and they can cry if they want to!

4:40 p.m. We are T-minus 20 minutes until showtime. The actor/standup comic Jerrod Carmichael is set to host tonight’s show. It’s a particularly tough assignment in a year in which many expect the emcee to roast the eminently roastable HFPA in the way that Ricky Gervais used to — but in which the stakes are also incredibly high for the HFPA, given that the Globes are also auditioning for their future. Remember, the HFPA/NBC broadcasting deal with NBC ends when tonight’s ceremony does, and awards shows are no longer as appealing as they used to be to TV networks. Food for thought: the SAG Awards, which also recognize work in film and TV, but only actors, are essentially the Golden Globes without the other, less sexy categories, and without the controversy … and they haven’t been able to find a broadcasting partner this year!