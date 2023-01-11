Golden Globes: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Golden Globes are being handed out Tuesday night.
Stars, directors, producers, creators and more Hollywood folks are at the Beverly Hilton, where the 80th edition of the ceremony is taking place. The 2023 Golden Globes show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is set to air live on NBC and Peacock. (See photos of the red carpet arrivals here.)
This year sees an increase in the number of awards handed out, with Golden Globes organization The Hollywood Foreign Press Association breaking up its supporting actor and supporting actress honors into separate awards, for ongoing TV series and limited/anthology series or TV movie. Previously, the supporting acting TV categories included contenders from all of the aforementioned categories of programs.
Related Stories
Also during the show, Eddie Murphy will be presented with the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy will accept the Carol Burnett Award.
The Golden Globes telecast is returning to NBC after the network declined to air it last year in the wake of a Los Angeles Times exposé in 2021 that revealed the HFPA contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices. That sparked a boycott from the entertainment industry and also spurred several reforms by the HFPA, including banning members from accepting gifts and the addition of 103 internationally based voters.
The HFPA, which was acquired by Eldridge Industries and turned into a for-profit entity, now has a voting pool that is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse. (The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.)
The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.
The list of this year’s nominees below will be updated with the winners as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest, and keep up with all of The Hollywood Reporter’s awards coverage here.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (WINNER)
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Henry Winkler, Barry
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever’: “I Stand Here Grateful”
-
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Women and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee Shi
-
-
The Worst Person in the World
‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)