Golden Globes Set 2024 Date, Return to Sunday Show

The Golden Globes will return to Sunday next year, but it remains unknown who will televise or stream the awards show.

The 2024 Golden Globes, the 81st annual edition of the awards show, is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The move marks a shift back to Globes’ long-running first-Sunday-in-January spot on the awards calendar. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, aired on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on NBC, in part due to conflicts with New Year’s Day, the last day of the NFL’s regular season and the Critics Choice Awards.

The 2023 Golden Globes took place in the last year of the awards’ deal with NBC. The network, which has broadcast the Globes since 1996, declined to air the 2022 edition earlier this year in the wake of an entertainment industry boycott sparked by the Los Angeles Times exposés in 2021 that revealed Golden Globes organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

This year’s telecast averaged 6.25 million viewers, down 10 percent from 6.91 million for the last televised Globes ceremony in 2021, which was a stripped-down affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where future editions of the awards show, including the 2024 ceremony, will air is still unknown.

And it’s possible that, as the SAG Awards recently inked a deal to stream on Netflix, a streaming service could be a future partner for the Globes film and TV awards show, particularly as platforms embrace advertising and look for content that will get live engagement.

With streaming now embracing advertising, services are on the hunt for content built for live engagement.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

The HFPA is owned by Eldridge Industries, while DCP was recently acquired by Penske Media Eldridge, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge that also owns The Hollywood Reporter.