Golden Globes: DCP and Eldridge Complete Acquisition, Wind Down HFPA

The Golden Globe Awards, which have been mired in controversy and uncertainty in recent years, will live on — but no longer under the oversight of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization of non-American journalists that founded it in 1943, and instead as a for-profit enterprise, it was announced Monday.

Dick Clark Productions — aka DCP, the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming, which shares the same ownership as The Hollywood Reporter — and Eldridge have acquired all of the Golden Globes’ assets, rights and properties from the HFPA and intends to establish a new Golden Globe Foundation through which it will continue the sort of entertainment-related charitable giving that was perhaps the most admirable quality of the HFPA.

Some HFPA members — such as president Helen Hoehne — will be a part of the new organization; others will not be.

As part of the transaction, DCP and its partners will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show and will pursue Globes-related commercial opportunities across the globe. The 81st Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, though a broadcasting partner has not yet been announced. (The HFPA’s longtime deal with NBC came to an end earlier this year.)

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” Hoehne said in a statement.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” added Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe and accountable environment and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

“As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and CEO of DCP. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”