Golden Globes: HFPA Appoints Three Advisors to Help Guide the Recruitment of New Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s efforts to reform itself are progressing.

The embattled organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, adhering to the mandate of recently approved new bylaws intended to address concerns about the group’s demographics and ethics, named three non-member advisors to an Advisory Board on Monday that will guide the process of selecting new members: Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison.

The intention of the Advisory Board — which will be comprised of three three outside members, one HFPA member and the organization’s current DEI consultant — is to usher in a group of new and more diverse members in the coming weeks. The Advisory Board will also oversee the selection of the five new outside members of the revamped credentials committee, the group which will review new member applications in the coming weeks.

“The creation of an Advisory Board comprised primarily of outside professionals is intended to provide an independent voice in our new member selection process starting with the selection process of the members of the Credentials Committee,” recently-elected HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison have the experience and knowledge needed to ensure the new member selection process remains focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Advisory Board, which will meet separate and apart from the Board of Directors and will conduct its own meetings and interviews of credentials committee candidates, may also be asked by the Board of Directors to provide advice, insight and guidance on other issues it deems necessary.

Also on Monday, the HFPA announced the Board elected Adam Tanswell as executive secretary and Henry Arnaud as treasurer. These moves follow last week’s appointments of Jeff Harris, Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey and Sharlette Hambrick as the organization’s first independent, non-member board directors.