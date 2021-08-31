Golden Globes: Hollywood Foreign Press Association Elects New Board

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 85-member organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, which seeks to come back from industry ostracization in the wake of a Los Angeles Times exposé about its demographics and conduct, has announced the results of elections to fill a new, expanded board of directors and credentials committee.

The new board, which features 12 people (who will recruit three people from outside of the HFPA to join them on the board), will be tasked with implementing the sweeping reforms that the HFPA membership approved some three weeks ago to restructure the organization along the lines of accountability, ethics and greater inclusion of the diversity of world journalism.

HFPA defenders wish to highlight that the new board includes eight females and five people who have never previously served on the board (including two new members), while all three members of the new credentials committee have never served on the board.

However, HFPA detractors will surely note the oddity of having the new board determined almost exclusively by the same membership that came under fire earlier this year for including zero Black members. It would have been wiser, one school of thought goes, to bring in new members first and then include them in the process of selecting a new board.

“Our bylaw vote in early August was an important signal to the industry that we intend to keep our promises on reform,” Ali Sar, the HFPA’s outgoing president, said. “Today’s election results build this new, stronger governance structure for the HFPA. We are confident that with this new Board — and soon, a new President — accountability, diversity and inclusion will be at the heart of everything we do.”

All new board and committee members will undergo Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and leadership training for their respective roles. And later this week, HFPA members will vote for a new president from among the new board members.

The results of the election follow.

Board of Directors:

Helen Hoehne

Gabriel Lerman (Has never served on Board)

Sabrina Joshi (Has never served on Board)

Yukiko Nakajima

Scott Orlin

Kirpi Uimonen

Henry Arnaud (Has never served on Board)

Barbara de Oliveira Pinto

Barbara Gasser (Has never served on Board)

Tina Johnk Christensen

Greet Ramaekers (Has never served on Board)

Armando Gallo

Credentials Committee:

Michele Manelis (Has never served on Board)

Barbaros Tapan (Has never served on Board)

Alessandra Venezia (Has never served on Board)