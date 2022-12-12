Golden Globes: Nominations List (Updating Live)

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes are being announced Monday morning.

George and Mayan Lopez, the father-daughter stars and creators of NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez, will be revealing the nominees in 27 categories across film and TV live from the Beverly Hilton, with select categories airing during a segment on NBC’s Today.

The upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes is set to return to NBC in January. The network, which has broadcast the Globes since 1996, declined to air the 79th edition of the awards show earlier this year in the wake of an entertainment industry boycott sparked by February 2021 Los Angeles Times exposés that revealed Golden Globes organization The Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

In the wake of the L.A. Times articles, the HFPA has implemented numerous reforms, including banning members from accepting gifts and introducing a hotline for reporting misconduct. It also added 103 internationally based voters and 21 additional members, who are U.S.-based journalists working for outlets abroad. The HFPA, which was acquired by Eldridge Industries and turned into a for-profit entity, now has a voting pool that is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse.

“This is really not the old HFPA anymore,” the organization’s president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter. “Over the past 18 months — almost two years now — we took a deep look inward and listened to the criticism. … And we built a new infrastructure that transformed our organization and the awards show into something that is more diverse, transparent and responsive.”

Additionally, the HFPA has created more categories by breaking up its supporting actor and supporting actress honors into separate awards for musical-comedy or drama TV series and limited/anthology series or TV movie. Previously the supporting acting TV categories included contenders from ongoing TV series, limited series and TV movies.

Films and TV shows that were released during the 2022 calendar year are eligible for the awards.

The 2023 Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, are set to air live from the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

While the Globes are returning to NBC, this is the last year of its deal with the network, which means it remains unclear where future editions of the awards show will air. While the Globes normally takes place on a Sunday, conflicts with New Year’s Day, the last day of the NFL’s regular season and the Critics Choice Awards pushed it to a Tuesday.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red