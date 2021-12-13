Golden Globes: HFPA Announces Nominations Despite Ongoing Boycott

It wasn’t the nationally-televised, star-studded announcement to which people have become accustomed, but, bright and early on Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed a new set of Golden Globe nominations, just as it has done for the previous 78 years — this despite the fact that the Hollywood community that this group of journalists seeks to honor remains largely unsure if it wants to continue to the engage with the organization or its accolades.

The nominations were announced via livestream on the Golden Globes’ YouTube channel from the Beverly Hilton, HFPA president Helen Hoehne kicked off the announcement by discussing the reforms the organization has made over the past year.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” Hoehne said. “For the past eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance. We also have 21 new members. The largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”

And Snoop Dogg was on hand to help announce the nominations, reading the nominees in several categories.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog led the film nominations, with seven each, while Succession was the field leader for TV programs, with five nods.



Golden Globe nominations and wins have long been regarded as a valuable way of promoting content — film and TV — for both commercial purposes and for recognition at the Oscars and Emmys, mainly because of the exposure afforded to nominees by appearing at an awards ceremony broadcast nationwide by NBC. However, the ceremony at which this new set of nominees will be celebrated will not be televised.

In the wake of a Feb. 21 Los Angeles Times exposé calling into question the HFPA’s ethics, financial practices and lack of diversity (the organization had zero Black members at the time), numerous major filmmakers, studios and networks vowed not to work with the organization unless and until it implemented substantial changes. NBC followed their lead by resolving not to air the Globes in early 2022, stating, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

But the HFPA has decided not to sit out the season, arguing that it can both reform itself and maintain its decades-long streak of celebrating Hollywood. The organization, working with outside advisors and crisis counselors, certainly has made major strides towards addressing the industry’s concerns about it — among other things, passing sweeping new bylaws banning the acceptance of gifts or complimentary travel and opening up membership to a geographically wider and more diverse group of journalists. (The HFPA added 21 new members in October, six of them Black.)

As a result, some studios and networks have quietly resumed interactions with HFPA members on an individual basis or, in some cases, collectively. But others remain wary of a group that has not purged itself of existing members who are not truly active journalists, and which still expects to be catered to in a way that most other groups of journalists are not, with private press conferences and the like. Indeed, for the first time, the HFPA waived its longtime requirement that films and TV shows be submitted for consideration for Globes (as opposed to being automatically eligible), since many studios and networks would not have submitted projects.

The leadership of the Critics Choice Association, the organization behind the Critics Choice Awards (of which I am a member), has sought to capitalize on a weakened HFPA by, among other things, creating a branch of international journalists of its own. The HFPA has countered by blocking the CCA from utilizing the Globes’ longtime venue, the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, for the Critics Choice Awards, and even by announcing its nominations three hours ahead of the announcement of the Critics Choice Awards’ film nominations.

The future of both organizations and award shows remains a big question mark, but one thing is certain: the winners of Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards will both be announced on Jan. 9 — the latter on both The CW and TBS, the former in some non-televised format yet to be announced.

A full list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards follows.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BELFAST

CODA

DUNE

KING RICHARD

THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE LOST DAUGHTER

NICOLE KIDMAN, BEING THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA, HOUSE OF GUCCI

KRISTEN STEWART, SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALI, SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM, BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, THE POWER OF THE DOG

WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO

DON’T LOOK UP

LICORICE PIZZA

TICK, TICK…BOOM!

WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD, ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM, LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE, DON’T LOOK UP

EMMA STONE, CRUELLA

RACHEL ZEGLER, WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, DON’T LOOK UP

PETER DINKLAGE, CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD, TICK, TICK…BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN, LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS, IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ENCANTO

FLEE

LUCA

MY SUNNY MAAD

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

CAITRIONA BALFE, BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE, WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST, THE POWER OF THE DOG

AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA, PASSING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK, THE TENDER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN, BELFAST

CIARÁN HINDS, BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR, CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE, THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

KENNETH BRANAGH, BELFAST

JANE CAMPION, THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, THE LOST DAUGHTER

STEVEN SPIELBERG, WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE, DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON, LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH, BELFAST

JANE CAMPION, THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY, DON’T LOOK UP

AARON SORKIN, BEING THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, THE FRENCH DISPATCH

GERMAINE FRANCO, ENCANTO

JONNY GREENWOOD, THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS, PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER, DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO

Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST

Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT

Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE

Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

LUPIN

THE MORNING SHOW

POSE

SQUID GAME

SUCCESSION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA, IN TREATMENT

JENNIFER ANISTON, THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI, THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH MOSS, THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ, POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX, SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE, SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER, POSE

JEREMY STRONG, SUCCESSION

OMAR SY, LUPIN

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE GREAT

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

RESERVATION DOGS

TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER, HACKS

ELLE FANNING, THE GREAT

ISSA RAE, INSECURE

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, BLACK-ISH

JEAN SMART, HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH

NICHOLAS HOULT, THE GREAT

STEVE MARTIN, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS, TED LASSO

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DOPESICK

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

MAID

MARE OF EASTTOWN

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

CYNTHIA ERIVO, GENIUS: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN, WANDAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY, MAID

KATE WINSLET, MARE OF EASTTOWN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETTANY, WANDAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON, DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR, HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM, THE SERPENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE, THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER, DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL, MAID

SARAH SNOOK, SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM, TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP, THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN, SUCCESSION

MARK DUPLASS, THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN, TED LASSO

O YEONG-SU, SQUID GAME