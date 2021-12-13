Golden Globes: HFPA Announces Nominations Despite Ongoing Boycott

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
It wasn’t the nationally-televised, star-studded announcement to which people have become accustomed, but, bright and early on Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed a new set of Golden Globe nominations, just as it has done for the previous 78 years — this despite the fact that the Hollywood community that this group of journalists seeks to honor remains largely unsure if it wants to continue to the engage with the organization or its accolades.
The nominations were announced via livestream on the Golden Globes’ YouTube channel from the Beverly Hilton, HFPA president Helen Hoehne kicked off the announcement by discussing the reforms the organization has made over the past year.
Related Stories
“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” Hoehne said. “For the past eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better. We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance. We also have 21 new members. The largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”
And Snoop Dogg was on hand to help announce the nominations, reading the nominees in several categories.
Belfast and The Power of the Dog led the film nominations, with seven each, while Succession was the field leader for TV programs, with five nods.
Golden Globe nominations and wins have long been regarded as a valuable way of promoting content — film and TV — for both commercial purposes and for recognition at the Oscars and Emmys, mainly because of the exposure afforded to nominees by appearing at an awards ceremony broadcast nationwide by NBC. However, the ceremony at which this new set of nominees will be celebrated will not be televised.
In the wake of a Feb. 21 Los Angeles Times exposé calling into question the HFPA’s ethics, financial practices and lack of diversity (the organization had zero Black members at the time), numerous major filmmakers, studios and networks vowed not to work with the organization unless and until it implemented substantial changes. NBC followed their lead by resolving not to air the Globes in early 2022, stating, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”
But the HFPA has decided not to sit out the season, arguing that it can both reform itself and maintain its decades-long streak of celebrating Hollywood. The organization, working with outside advisors and crisis counselors, certainly has made major strides towards addressing the industry’s concerns about it — among other things, passing sweeping new bylaws banning the acceptance of gifts or complimentary travel and opening up membership to a geographically wider and more diverse group of journalists. (The HFPA added 21 new members in October, six of them Black.)
As a result, some studios and networks have quietly resumed interactions with HFPA members on an individual basis or, in some cases, collectively. But others remain wary of a group that has not purged itself of existing members who are not truly active journalists, and which still expects to be catered to in a way that most other groups of journalists are not, with private press conferences and the like. Indeed, for the first time, the HFPA waived its longtime requirement that films and TV shows be submitted for consideration for Globes (as opposed to being automatically eligible), since many studios and networks would not have submitted projects.
The leadership of the Critics Choice Association, the organization behind the Critics Choice Awards (of which I am a member), has sought to capitalize on a weakened HFPA by, among other things, creating a branch of international journalists of its own. The HFPA has countered by blocking the CCA from utilizing the Globes’ longtime venue, the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, for the Critics Choice Awards, and even by announcing its nominations three hours ahead of the announcement of the Critics Choice Awards’ film nominations.
The future of both organizations and award shows remains a big question mark, but one thing is certain: the winners of Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards will both be announced on Jan. 9 — the latter on both The CW and TBS, the former in some non-televised format yet to be announced.
A full list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards follows.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BELFAST
CODA
DUNE
KING RICHARD
THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
JESSICA CHASTAIN, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE LOST DAUGHTER
NICOLE KIDMAN, BEING THE RICARDOS
LADY GAGA, HOUSE OF GUCCI
KRISTEN STEWART, SPENCER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
MAHERSHALA ALI, SWAN SONG
JAVIER BARDEM, BEING THE RICARDOS
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, THE POWER OF THE DOG
WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD
DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
CYRANO
DON’T LOOK UP
LICORICE PIZZA
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
WEST SIDE STORY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARION COTILLARD, ANNETTE
ALANA HAIM, LICORICE PIZZA
JENNIFER LAWRENCE, DON’T LOOK UP
EMMA STONE, CRUELLA
RACHEL ZEGLER, WEST SIDE STORY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LEONARDO DICAPRIO, DON’T LOOK UP
PETER DINKLAGE, CYRANO
ANDREW GARFIELD, TICK, TICK…BOOM!
COOPER HOFFMAN, LICORICE PIZZA
ANTHONY RAMOS, IN THE HEIGHTS
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
ENCANTO
FLEE
LUCA
MY SUNNY MAAD
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)
DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN)
THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY)
A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN)
PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
CAITRIONA BALFE, BELFAST
ARIANA DEBOSE, WEST SIDE STORY
KIRSTEN DUNST, THE POWER OF THE DOG
AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD
RUTH NEGGA, PASSING
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEN AFFLECK, THE TENDER BAR
JAMIE DORNAN, BELFAST
CIARÁN HINDS, BELFAST
TROY KOTSUR, CODA
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE, THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
KENNETH BRANAGH, BELFAST
JANE CAMPION, THE POWER OF THE DOG
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, THE LOST DAUGHTER
STEVEN SPIELBERG, WEST SIDE STORY
DENIS VILLENEUVE, DUNE
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON, LICORICE PIZZA
KENNETH BRANAGH, BELFAST
JANE CAMPION, THE POWER OF THE DOG
ADAM MCKAY, DON’T LOOK UP
AARON SORKIN, BEING THE RICARDOS
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, THE FRENCH DISPATCH
GERMAINE FRANCO, ENCANTO
JONNY GREENWOOD, THE POWER OF THE DOG
ALBERTO IGLESIAS, PARALLEL MOTHERS
HANS ZIMMER, DUNE
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO
Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST
Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison
“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT
Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE
Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
LUPIN
THE MORNING SHOW
POSE
SQUID GAME
SUCCESSION
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
UZO ADUBA, IN TREATMENT
JENNIFER ANISTON, THE MORNING SHOW
CHRISTINE BARANSKI, THE GOOD FIGHT
ELISABETH MOSS, THE HANDMAID’S TALE
MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ, POSE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BRIAN COX, SUCCESSION
LEE JUNG-JAE, SQUID GAME
BILLY PORTER, POSE
JEREMY STRONG, SUCCESSION
OMAR SY, LUPIN
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
THE GREAT
HACKS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
RESERVATION DOGS
TED LASSO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
HANNAH EINBINDER, HACKS
ELLE FANNING, THE GREAT
ISSA RAE, INSECURE
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, BLACK-ISH
JEAN SMART, HACKS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH
NICHOLAS HOULT, THE GREAT
STEVE MARTIN, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MARTIN SHORT, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS, TED LASSO
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
DOPESICK
IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
MAID
MARE OF EASTTOWN
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
JESSICA CHASTAIN, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
CYNTHIA ERIVO, GENIUS: ARETHA
ELIZABETH OLSEN, WANDAVISION
MARGARET QUALLEY, MAID
KATE WINSLET, MARE OF EASTTOWN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
PAUL BETTANY, WANDAVISION
OSCAR ISAAC, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
MICHAEL KEATON, DOPESICK
EWAN MCGREGOR, HALSTON
TAHAR RAHIM, THE SERPENT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
JENNIFER COOLIDGE, THE WHITE LOTUS
KAITLYN DEVER, DOPESICK
ANDIE MACDOWELL, MAID
SARAH SNOOK, SUCCESSION
HANNAH WADDINGHAM, TED LASSO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
BILLY CRUDUP, THE MORNING SHOW
KIERAN CULKIN, SUCCESSION
MARK DUPLASS, THE MORNING SHOW
BRETT GOLDSTEIN, TED LASSO
O YEONG-SU, SQUID GAME
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day